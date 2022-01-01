Signing out of account, Standby...
Christopher Rannefors
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of New Business Sales @Shopify | Co-founder of BatBnB
Chris Rannefors has pitched products on ABC's Shark Tank and been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Company, CBS's Innovation Nation, etc. As a sales leader at Shopify, he empowers small business owners, and in his latest project, he's developing a fresh take on enablement for people leaders.
Follow Christopher Rannefors on Social
Latest
Don't Wait For a Lightbulb Business Idea to Come to You, Go Out There and Find It
Instead of waiting for that perfect idea to come to you, with a little bit of intention, commitment and planning, you can find it on your own terms.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Daniel Mangena
CEO of Dream With Dan & Dream inc
-
Michelle Diamond
CEO
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Tomer Hen
CEO of Mobco Media
-
Wendy Keller
CEO and Founder of Keller Media, Inc.
-
David Wright
Co-Founder and CEO of Pattern
-
Zaheer Dodhia
Founder and CEO of Logo Design
-
Jean Ginzburg
CEO of JG Digital Marketing