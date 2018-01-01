Cindy Yang

Cindy Yang

Guest Writer
Head of Small-Business Group for NerdWallet
Cindy Yang is head of the small-business group for NerdWallet, a personal finance startup. A former Goldman Sachs investment banking analyst, Yang teaches marketing for small-business owners at the San Francisco office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

More From Cindy Yang

Will 'Being Wasted' on Facebook Hurt Your Small-Business Loan Chances?
Loans

Will 'Being Wasted' on Facebook Hurt Your Small-Business Loan Chances?

You should always assume your social-media accounts are being examined when applying for a business loan.
6 min read
Industries Driving the Top 10 Small Cities for Business Owners
Project Grow

Industries Driving the Top 10 Small Cities for Business Owners

Here's a closer look at what makes the top small cities shine for local entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Crowdfunding or a Small-Business Loan: What's Best for Your Company?
Funding

Crowdfunding or a Small-Business Loan: What's Best for Your Company?

Your needs and markets will help determine the best route for outside funding.
6 min read
Cash Crunch: What's the Best Loan for Your Small Business?
Loans

Cash Crunch: What's the Best Loan for Your Small Business?

It may seem tough to fund a new business, but entrepreneurs have more options than ever before. Investigate them all before deciding on what's best for you.
6 min read
How to Handle Your Family Bankrolling Your Business
Funding

How to Handle Your Family Bankrolling Your Business

Friends and family of new entrepreneurs are the greatest single source of outside funding but just because it's common, doesn't mean you shouldn't use caution.
5 min read
The Name Game: Christening Your Business for Success
Naming a Business

The Name Game: Christening Your Business for Success

The name of your business has to encapsulate the practical usefulness of your products or services for your customers, signal your differentiation from competitors and embody the philosophy of your company.
6 min read
5 Steps You Must Take Before Becoming an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

5 Steps You Must Take Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

Before you quit your day job, here are a few steps you should take to ensure you're ready to go out on your own.
5 min read
5 Common (And Expensive) Pitfalls Newbie Entrepreneurs Need to Avoid
Mistakes

5 Common (And Expensive) Pitfalls Newbie Entrepreneurs Need to Avoid

No matter the preparation that goes into your new small business, you'll learn many hard lessons along the way.
5 min read
Why Now Is the Best Time to Start Your Own Business
Starting a Business

Why Now Is the Best Time to Start Your Own Business

The rebounding economy, low interest rates, less expensive technology and the state of regulation are all fair winds blowing in favor of new small-business owners.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.