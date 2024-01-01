Claudia Dumitrescu is a Senior Business Setup Advisor at Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, specializing in providing tailored solutions for entrepreneurs, and guiding them through the process of establishing and growing their businesses within the free zone.

With a commitment to continuous learning and professional development, Claudia is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and satisfaction to her clients, driving innovation and growth within the entrepreneurial community.

Consistently exceeding sales targets, Claudia has many years of expertise across diverse industries, including prestigious brands like Frato and Motorsport Maranello. Fluent in multiple languages, Claudia brings a global perspective to her work with clients from around the world.

Claudia studied in Italy at the University of Parma in the Department of Law.