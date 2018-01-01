Clément Delangue

Clément Delangue

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer at Curioos

Clément Delangue is the chief marketing officer of Curioos. Before joining Curioos, he worked for mention, as well as eBay after being one of the first French professional sellers at age 17. He also co-founded several startups, including UniShared and VideoNot.es.

