Constance Aguilar

Constance Aguilar

Guest Writer
Director of Accounts, San Francisco
Public relations and digital content producer specializing in technology and B2B verticals. I lead teams of media and marketing experts and craft compelling human-centric integrated marketing campaigns that engage, delight, and drive results.

More From Constance Aguilar

Everything You Need to Know About the 5 Changes Roiling Digital Advertising
Advertising

Everything You Need to Know About the 5 Changes Roiling Digital Advertising

Invest in video, understand your audience and research the channels they use.
5 min read
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company
Visual Content

4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company

Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
4 min read
3 Ways to Boost Your Online Brand by Respecting Privacy
Online Privacy

3 Ways to Boost Your Online Brand by Respecting Privacy

Consumers have soured on the trade in their personal data. A few companies are carving out a niche by rejecting Orwellian practices.
4 min read
Innovation Goes Nowhere Unless You Have a Method to Survive as a Startup
Product Innovation

Innovation Goes Nowhere Unless You Have a Method to Survive as a Startup

The most famously innovative and successful companies all had to survive similar early-stage mistakes and failures.
6 min read
Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them
Marketing

Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them

A convergence of online technologies is revolutionizing online marketing but marketers seem to be simply waiting to see what happens.
5 min read
3 Secret Weapons to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign a Resounding Success
Crowdfunding

3 Secret Weapons to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign a Resounding Success

The future of crowdfunding is huge and complex, and can seem hopelessly fragmented to budding entrepreneurs. But with these tools, exposure and success can be a lot simpler.
5 min read
Put Your Money Where Your Marketing Is
Marketing

Put Your Money Where Your Marketing Is

Marketing budgets will see increased budgets in 2017, including a focus on digital marketing, a new study says.
4 min read
5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth
Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

As the VR and AR market booms, one thing is certain -- there will be opportunity for entrepreneurs to stake claims.
5 min read
3 Steps to Building a Predictive Analytics System
Ready for Anything

3 Steps to Building a Predictive Analytics System

Build a predictive analytics system when you start your business, not after you start scaling it.
5 min read
3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty
Content Marketing

3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty

Data proves influencer marketing is the fastest growing type of marketing today.
4 min read
5 Ways to Position Your City as the Next Startup Hotspot
Startup Cities

5 Ways to Position Your City as the Next Startup Hotspot

Reno, Nev., for one, is recasting its image as a faded gambling town.
7 min read
Cosmetic Firms Reinvent Their Marketing Using Instagram
Instagram

Cosmetic Firms Reinvent Their Marketing Using Instagram

Makeup companies market their wares using this burgeoning and photo-friendly social-media tool.
4 min read
What America's Retailers Are Spending on Social Media This Holiday Season (Infographic)
Social Media Marketing

What America's Retailers Are Spending on Social Media This Holiday Season (Infographic)

Many companies are investing in Facebook campaigns despite changes to its organic reach.
2 min read
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online
Social Media Marketing

The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online

The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.