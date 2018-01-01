Constance Aguilar

Advertising
Everything You Need to Know About the 5 Changes Roiling Digital Advertising
Invest in video, understand your audience and research the channels they use.
Visual Content
4 Ways to Make Visual Search Work for Your Customers and Your Company
Don't get caught on the wrong side of history. Plan your next steps now.
Online Privacy
3 Ways to Boost Your Online Brand by Respecting Privacy
Consumers have soured on the trade in their personal data. A few companies are carving out a niche by rejecting Orwellian practices.
Product Innovation
Innovation Goes Nowhere Unless You Have a Method to Survive as a Startup
The most famously innovative and successful companies all had to survive similar early-stage mistakes and failures.
Marketing
Survey Finds Marketers Know All the Important Tech Trends But Aren't Prepared for Any of Them
A convergence of online technologies is revolutionizing online marketing but marketers seem to be simply waiting to see what happens.
Crowdfunding
3 Secret Weapons to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign a Resounding Success
The future of crowdfunding is huge and complex, and can seem hopelessly fragmented to budding entrepreneurs. But with these tools, exposure and success can be a lot simpler.
Marketing
Put Your Money Where Your Marketing Is
Marketing budgets will see increased budgets in 2017, including a focus on digital marketing, a new study says.
Virtual Reality
5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth
As the VR and AR market booms, one thing is certain -- there will be opportunity for entrepreneurs to stake claims.
Ready for Anything
3 Steps to Building a Predictive Analytics System
Build a predictive analytics system when you start your business, not after you start scaling it.
Content Marketing
3 Ways for Content Marketers to Encourage Consumer Loyalty
Data proves influencer marketing is the fastest growing type of marketing today.
Startup Cities
5 Ways to Position Your City as the Next Startup Hotspot
Reno, Nev., for one, is recasting its image as a faded gambling town.
Cosmetic Firms Reinvent Their Marketing Using Instagram
Makeup companies market their wares using this burgeoning and photo-friendly social-media tool.
Social Media Marketing
What America's Retailers Are Spending on Social Media This Holiday Season (Infographic)
Many companies are investing in Facebook campaigns despite changes to its organic reach.
Social Media Marketing
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online
The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.