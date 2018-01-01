Corey Ferreira

Corey Ferreira

Guest Writer

Corey Ferreira is a business school graduate and a passionate, ambitious entrepreneur. Since 2008, Corey has launched, grown, and sold several businesses including an emerging advertising media company and a web design agency. Corey is currently a part of Shopify's marketing team, helping make commerce better for everyone.

More From Corey Ferreira

6 Things Business School Won't Teach You About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

6 Things Business School Won't Teach You About Entrepreneurship

For MBAs, starting a business can become the scene of the accident, where theory and education collide with facts and reality.
6 min read
10 Ways to Future-Proof Your Ecommerce Fashion Store
Ecommerce

10 Ways to Future-Proof Your Ecommerce Fashion Store

It's harder to get a customer to buy clothes online, but it's not impossible.
6 min read
6 Ways to Work Less but Get More Done
Productivity

6 Ways to Work Less but Get More Done

We all have 24 hours in a day, but some of us get more done than others. How?
5 min read
Daymond John's 5 Best Tactics for Marketing a New Product
Marketing Strategies

Daymond John's 5 Best Tactics for Marketing a New Product

Build it, and they will come? No. To get your product noticed, you need marketing know-how.
5 min read
5 Ways to Give Advice Without Wasting Your Time
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Give Advice Without Wasting Your Time

Entrepreneurs who share their wisdom should do so on their own, time-effective terms.
4 min read
8 Ways Successful People Beat Procrastination
Procrastination

8 Ways Successful People Beat Procrastination

We all procrastinate, but the truly successful have the tools to get past it and get to work.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.