About Crystal Love
Crystal Love is the Founder of Dutch Uncle, an on-demand dating advice company. Love is also the host of The Hot Mess Club podcast and author of the soon-to-be-published book, Hot Mess. She speaks and writes on entrepreneurship, relationships and the benefits of owning your mess. Heycrystallove.com
More From Crystal Love
Starting a Business
Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!
Learning to deal with painful personal relationships prepares you for all the ups and downs of starting a business.