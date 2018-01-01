Curtis Odom

Principal and Managing Partner, Prescient Strategists

Curtis L. Odom, Ed.D., is the principal and managing partner of the Boston-based executive leadership consultancy, Prescient Strategists. The firm's client list includes Aramark, Boeing, Brinks, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Campbell’s, FedEx, GAP, Harvard University and more. Odom, who specializes in multigenerational human capital development, is the author of several books on business strategy including Mind The Gap: Getting Business Results In Multigenerational OrganizationsGeneration X Approved: Top 20 Keys to Effective Leadership (2013); and Stuck In The Middle: A Generation X View of Talent Management (2012). A member of American Mensa, Odom holds his doctorate in education from Pepperdine University.

More From Curtis Odom

Use Technology to Foster Collaboration in Your Office
Communication Strategies

Integrate new, easy-to-use tools into traditional methods of effective business communication.
5 min read
How Not to Alienate Your Employees (Hint: Don't Hire From the Outside)
Employee Retention

Five suggestions for how to keep your talent from jumping ship.
5 min read
Forget 'Exit Interviews.' Here's Why You Should Conduct Stay Interviews Instead.
Employee Retention

What's working at your company, and what's not? Three ways to find out from employees who aren't halfway out the door.
4 min read
