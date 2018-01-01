Curtis Odom

Guest Writer

Curtis L. Odom, Ed.D., is the principal and managing partner of the Boston-based executive leadership consultancy, Prescient Strategists. The firm's client list includes Aramark, Boeing, Brinks, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Campbell’s, FedEx, GAP, Harvard University and more. Odom, who specializes in multigenerational human capital development, is the author of several books on business strategy including Mind The Gap: Getting Business Results In Multigenerational Organizations; Generation X Approved: Top 20 Keys to Effective Leadership (2013); and Stuck In The Middle: A Generation X View of Talent Management (2012). A member of American Mensa, Odom holds his doctorate in education from Pepperdine University.