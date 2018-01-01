Curtis Peterson

Curtis Peterson

Guest Writer
Vice President of Operations of RingCentral

Curtis Peterson has more than 20 years of experience managing information technology and carrier-scale data and packet voice communication networks. Peterson has been developing, launching and operating class 4 VoIP and customer-facing hosted PBX systems since 2002. Currently, he serves as the vice president of operations at RingCentral, a leading cloud communications platform for businesses in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

More From Curtis Peterson

The One Simple Communications Solution That Can Help Your Startup Win Against the Big Guys
Cloud Computing

The One Simple Communications Solution That Can Help Your Startup Win Against the Big Guys

Cloud-based systems are an agile, multi-modal tool for better customer relationship management.
3 min read
5 Ways to Really Get Away From Work During the Holidays
Vacations

5 Ways to Really Get Away From Work During the Holidays

Technology has given us the ability to work anywhere, anytime, even during a family dinner. Use these tips to find a balance.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.