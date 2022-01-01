Cyrus Patten

Cyrus Patten

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Social Entrepreneur, speaker, change agent

Dr. Cyrus Patten is a social entrepreneur, speaker, consultant and educator. He works with businesses, organizations, and governments to make the world a better place with an entrepreneurial mindset.

https://www.cyruspatten.com

Follow Cyrus Patten on Social

Latest

Leadership

What the Invasion of Ukraine Really Means for Business

What role should business play during a global crisis?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like