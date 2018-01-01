Dan Antonelli

Dan Antonelli

Guest Writer
President and Chief Creative Officer, KickCharge® Creative.
Dan Antonelli is the president and chief creative officer of New Jersey advertising agency KickCharge Creative and author of Building a Big Small Business Brand.  

More From Dan Antonelli

Sadly, It's Time to Break up With Your Brand and Move on
Sadly, It's Time to Break up With Your Brand and Move on

Be honest, get help and know what you want in a new brand.
4 min read
5 Ways Professional Copywriting Elevates Your Website and Your Bottom Line
5 Ways Professional Copywriting Elevates Your Website and Your Bottom Line

Your brand image is unique. Make sure it has a voice to match.
4 min read
Keyword Rankings Are Meaningless: Learn How to Grade Your SEO
Keyword Rankings Are Meaningless: Learn How to Grade Your SEO

Measure organic success with relevant metrics.
4 min read
The Foolproof Formula for New Brand Launching
The Foolproof Formula for New Brand Launching

With a little planning, launching a new brand doesn't need to be quite so stressful. Here are nine strategies to get you started.
5 min read
Why Small Businesses Need Strong Logos
Why Small Businesses Need Strong Logos

5 tips for creating a brand that makes the splash you want to make.
6 min read
5 Reasons Your Small Business Needs Content Marketing
5 Reasons Your Small Business Needs Content Marketing

Don't be the needle in the haystack. Make your needle sharp enough to cut through all the noise with custom content.
4 min read
20 Years, 20 Tips for Building a Healthy Business
20 Years, 20 Tips for Building a Healthy Business

On the anniversary of his business' founding, an entrepreneur advises: Be better tomorrow than you are today.
8 min read
Forget Marathons: Business Is the Ultimate Endurance Sport
Forget Marathons: Business Is the Ultimate Endurance Sport

Business is the ultimate sport, so learn what it takes to create lasting success.
5 min read
6 Fundamentals Every Modern Entrepreneur Needs to Succeed
6 Fundamentals Every Modern Entrepreneur Needs to Succeed

The game of business has changed. Cultivating your personal brand is the cornerstone of success.
5 min read
Looking for an Edge for Your Startup? Call in the Sharks.
Looking for an Edge for Your Startup? Call in the Sharks.

It helps to have some experts in your corner. Learn how to assemble your own review team of mentors who will provide unbiased, experienced advice.
5 min read
Don't Let Your Ego Hold You Back From Success
Don't Let Your Ego Hold You Back From Success

Getting ahead means not resting on your laurels and knowing when to seek advice.
3 min read
