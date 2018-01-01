Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

Dan S. Kennedy is a strategic advisor, marketing consultant and coach in Phoenix. Jason Marrs is a pricing and marketing strategist who coaches entrepreneurs and professionals in overcoming price reluctance and resistance. He is based in the New York City area. Kennedy and Marrs are the co-authors of No B.S. Price Strategy from Entrepreneur Press.

More From Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

The Dark Side of Discounts
Marketing

The Dark Side of Discounts

Why sales and discounts can cause damage and how to offer breaks without devaluing your products.
4 min read
Three Ways to Raise Prices Without Losing Customers
Marketing

Three Ways to Raise Prices Without Losing Customers

Charging more for your products and services can be easier than you think.
4 min read

Books by Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

No B.S. Price Strategy

No B.S. Price Strategy

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.