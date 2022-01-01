Kelly Breslin Wright

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO & President, Gong

Kelly Breslin Wright brings over 30 years of go-to-market, operational, and board experience for public and private companies. Wright is currently the President and COO of Gong and founder of Culture Driven Sales. Previously, she was the EVP of Sales at Tableau Software. She speaks frequently on sales, culture, transformation, and leadership.

Latest

Leadership

5 Key Ingredients Every Company Needs in Their Strategic Narrative

Your strategic narrative communicates who you are and why you exist. It is critical to get this right.

