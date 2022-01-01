Signing out of account, Standby...
Kelly Breslin Wright
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO & President, Gong
Kelly Breslin Wright brings over 30 years of go-to-market, operational, and board experience for public and private companies. Wright is currently the President and COO of Gong and founder of Culture Driven Sales. Previously, she was the EVP of Sales at Tableau Software. She speaks frequently on sales, culture, transformation, and leadership.
5 Key Ingredients Every Company Needs in Their Strategic Narrative
Your strategic narrative communicates who you are and why you exist. It is critical to get this right.
