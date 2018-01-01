Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler

More From Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler

Marketing to Seniors: Online Versus Offline
Marketing

Marketing to Seniors: Online Versus Offline

Which media strategy should you use to attract leading-edge boomers and seniors? Two marketing experts suggest why one method may work better.
5 min read
4 Marketing Hazards to Avoid
Marketing

4 Marketing Hazards to Avoid

Don't let a small mistake give you big problems. Here are four missteps that can quickly sabotage your well-crafted boomer and senior marketing campaign.
5 min read
7 Tips for Marketing to Older Audiences
Growth Strategies

7 Tips for Marketing to Older Audiences

These seven tips can help you differentiate your boomer and senior marketing message from all the other messages flooding the marketplace.
5 min read

Books by Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler

No B.S. Guide to Brand-Building by Direct Response

No B.S. Guide to Brand-Building by Direct Response

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Marketing to Leading-Edge Boomers and Seniors

No B.S. Guide to Marketing to Leading-Edge Boomers and Seniors

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.