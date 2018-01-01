Dan Schoenbaum

Guest Writer

CEO of Redbooth

Redbooth CEO Dan Schoenbaum has nearly two decades of leadership experience with high-growth software companies, including Tripwire, where is was COO, Compuware, where he headed M&A and Strategy and Mercury Interactive. Schoenbaum is on the board of Evolven Software, and was a first sergeant and sniper in the Israeli paratroopers.