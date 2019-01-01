Dan Sommer

Talent Management
Expanding the Local Talent Supply Requires Competitors to Collaborate
To build a regional tech hub takes the cooperation of stakeholders in local government, the c-suite and higher education.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.