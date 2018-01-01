Dan Waldschmidt

Leadership Qualities
Cram a Week's Worth of Work in 4 Hours? Think Again.
Buckling down to accomplish heaps of tasks seems to have fallen out of fashion lately. But success demands massive amounts of this very stuff.
What High Performers Do When Things Get Tough
Business is now about having rich conversations with global audiences. Here are four winning attitudes for success at a time of great change.
My Crazy Exhausting-Yet-Exhilarating Entrepreneur Life
Starting a company can be a thrilling ride and also a fatiguing marathon. But if it's your passion, read on.