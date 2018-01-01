Dana Brownlee

Dana Brownlee

Guest Writer
President of Professionalism Matters
Having run a small business over the past decade, Dana Brownlee is an advocate for helping other small businesses succeed.  She is president of Atlanta-based training company Professionalism Matters and is an acclaimed keynote speaker, corporate trainer and team development consultant. 

More From Dana Brownlee

It's All About the Customer Service
Customer Service

It's All About the Customer Service

3 Must-do tips to distinguish your business and create customers for life.
7 min read
The Secret to Employee Engagement
Employee Morale

The Secret to Employee Engagement

Winning hearts and minds of employees is key to creating a culture of success
4 min read
'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Mompreneurs

'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

While moms may fantasize about a utopian balance of pilates in the morning and business in the afternoon ,the reality could be much different
5 min read
Shattering the Myth: All Clients Are Not Good Ones
Clients

Shattering the Myth: All Clients Are Not Good Ones

Here are five clients you want to stay away from.
5 min read
Entrepreneurship: It Takes a Village
Resources

Entrepreneurship: It Takes a Village

Here are the six key resources you need to build a powerful company.
6 min read
How to Embrace Being an Insecure Entrepreneur
Confidence

How to Embrace Being an Insecure Entrepreneur

When you're a business of one it's hard to avoid that stomach churning anxiety compelling you to create a big-business persona to hide the mom-and-pop reality.
5 min read
The 5 Myths About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

The 5 Myths About Entrepreneurship

As people are trying to navigate away from the 'corporate jungle' towards the land of supposed 'entrepreneurial utopia,' a lot of misconceptions arise. Here are five big ones.
6 min read
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Conference Calls

How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly

Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
4 min read
Getting People to Say Yes When Everyone Isn't on Board
Leadership

Getting People to Say Yes When Everyone Isn't on Board

Here are a few pointers on how to help a group reach a consensus when they simply don't agree.
3 min read
Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
Consulting business

Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business

If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
5 min read
Attention Entrepreneurs: Use Ignorance to Your Advantage
Leadership Qualities

Attention Entrepreneurs: Use Ignorance to Your Advantage

A subtle but important trait of the most successful entrepreneurs is the ability to manage uncertainty and strategically problem solve.
4 min read
The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You
Pricing

The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You

While pricing can be a tricky matter for any entrepreneur, it is especially difficult for those providing a service. Here are a few lessons on pricing strategy.
4 min read
Professionalism: A Luxury for Corporate America, a Necessity for Entrepreneurs
Etiquette

Professionalism: A Luxury for Corporate America, a Necessity for Entrepreneurs

The adage, "you don't get a second chance to make a first impression," couldn't be more true for entrepreneurs. For those needing to brush up on their professional skills, here are a few tips.
5 min read
How to Embrace 'The Lazy Entrepreneur' Philosophy (And Still Be Successful)
Strategic Planning

How to Embrace 'The Lazy Entrepreneur' Philosophy (And Still Be Successful)

Many people believe you need to work like a dog to make your business a success, but that is not always necessarily true. Entrepreneurs that work smartly can have a successful business, while also working less hours.
6 min read
Answer These 3 Questions Before Jumping Into Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Answer These 3 Questions Before Jumping Into Entrepreneurship

Even though entrepreneurship is in vogue, not everyone is ready to start a business. Here are three questions to consider.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.