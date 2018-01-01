Dana Brownlee

Customer Service
It's All About the Customer Service
3 Must-do tips to distinguish your business and create customers for life.
Employee Morale
The Secret to Employee Engagement
Winning hearts and minds of employees is key to creating a culture of success
Mompreneurs
'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
While moms may fantasize about a utopian balance of pilates in the morning and business in the afternoon ,the reality could be much different
Clients
Shattering the Myth: All Clients Are Not Good Ones
Here are five clients you want to stay away from.
Resources
Entrepreneurship: It Takes a Village
Here are the six key resources you need to build a powerful company.
Confidence
How to Embrace Being an Insecure Entrepreneur
When you're a business of one it's hard to avoid that stomach churning anxiety compelling you to create a big-business persona to hide the mom-and-pop reality.
Entrepreneurship
The 5 Myths About Entrepreneurship
As people are trying to navigate away from the 'corporate jungle' towards the land of supposed 'entrepreneurial utopia,' a lot of misconceptions arise. Here are five big ones.
Conference Calls
How to Make Your Conference Calls Run Flawlessly
Without face-to-face contact, it's difficult to manage the conversation, navigate complex issues or deal with difficult personalities in the group. The good news is there are specific techniques you can use to improve these calls.
Leadership
Getting People to Say Yes When Everyone Isn't on Board
Here are a few pointers on how to help a group reach a consensus when they simply don't agree.
Consulting business
Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
Leadership Qualities
Attention Entrepreneurs: Use Ignorance to Your Advantage
A subtle but important trait of the most successful entrepreneurs is the ability to manage uncertainty and strategically problem solve.
Pricing
The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You
While pricing can be a tricky matter for any entrepreneur, it is especially difficult for those providing a service. Here are a few lessons on pricing strategy.
Etiquette
Professionalism: A Luxury for Corporate America, a Necessity for Entrepreneurs
The adage, "you don't get a second chance to make a first impression," couldn't be more true for entrepreneurs. For those needing to brush up on their professional skills, here are a few tips.
Strategic Planning
How to Embrace 'The Lazy Entrepreneur' Philosophy (And Still Be Successful)
Many people believe you need to work like a dog to make your business a success, but that is not always necessarily true. Entrepreneurs that work smartly can have a successful business, while also working less hours.
Entrepreneurship
Answer These 3 Questions Before Jumping Into Entrepreneurship
Even though entrepreneurship is in vogue, not everyone is ready to start a business. Here are three questions to consider.