Dane Atkinson

Dane Atkinson

Guest Writer
CEO & Founder of SumAll.com
Dane Atkinson is chief executive officer of SumAll, a forward-thinking, socially-conscious company focused on harnessing the full power of real-time business intelligence for marketers. Based in New York City, Atkinson is a serial entrepreneur, having built nearly a dozen tech companies. He is a mentor in the New York TechStars program and a serves as an advisor to several technology firms.

More From Dane Atkinson

Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)
Google

Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)

Mobile-friendly websites will be more important than ever for business searchability.
1 min read
8 Tips to Help Marketers Conquer the YouTube Analytics Dashboard
YouTube

8 Tips to Help Marketers Conquer the YouTube Analytics Dashboard

YouTube's Analytics suite is arguably one of the best in the business, but it can also be overwhelming for newcomers.
5 min read
#HashtagFails? 5 Tips That Will Change Your Fortune
Hashtags

#HashtagFails? 5 Tips That Will Change Your Fortune

Master use of this key identifier on social media channels and realize business results.
5 min read
Avoid These Social Media Dead Zones
Social Media

Avoid These Social Media Dead Zones

Here are the worst times to post to the different channels.
1 min read
Post Smarter: The Best Times to Use Social Platforms (Infographic)
Ready for Anything

Post Smarter: The Best Times to Use Social Platforms (Infographic)

Having the right content is great, but knowing the time of day when people are most receptive to posts is invaluable.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.