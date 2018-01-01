Dan Dowling

Entrepreneurship
Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong
Success isn't about how you start...it's about how you finish.
Project Grow
Solving My Dumbest Life Problems Was the Key to Figuring Out My Biggest Business Issues
Solving the stupid little problems is enough of a mental reset that your biggest issues in life start handling themselves.
Continuous Learning
Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business
Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
Life Lessons
These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Visualization
The Almost Unbelievable Power of Your Belief Systems
Follow this visualization guide to achieve absolute clarity in your goals.
Goal Setting
You've Got the Dreams but are You Doing the Work?
Planning out just one goal each day makes all the difference.
Personal Development
I Found Success by Embracing My Greatest Flaw
There's a positive and negative to every so-called "flaw." Are you ready to find your silver lining?
Employee Engagement
Increasing Employee Engagement Is About Un-Disengaging Your Workforce
Limiting emails and phone usage might be the smartest thing you ever do for your company.
Productivity
How to Finally Get Over Your BS Excuses and Always Give Your Best Effort
It all comes down to one routine.
Planning
How to Live With Purpose and Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals
You'll be needing a plan...and we've got one for you.
Partnerships
How to Choose the Wrong Business Partner -- Just the Way I Did
Partnerships are like marriages: Get to know the person first. Or you may pay later.
Self Improvement
3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine
Science shows that your IQ is lower when your smartphone is near, but not when you use these three steps.
Entrepreneurship
Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success
Lots of people are smart enough to succeed as entrepreneurs, but few have the tenacity to work through the inevitable failures.
Entrepreneurial Journey
If Your Path to Success Has You Borderline Insane, You're On the Right Path.
Progress is imperfect by nature. Here are three strategies to cope with it and keep moving forward.
High Performance
The Secret to Becoming a Peak Performance Leader
The biggest difference between you and elite entrepreneurs is they plan better.