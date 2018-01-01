Dan Dowling

Dan Dowling

Contributor
Solopreneur, writer, and coach
As a former couch-surfing millennial turned solopreneur writer and coach, Dan Dowling writes on personal development. Visit MillennialSuccess.io and learn how to create your own solopreneur success story.

More From Dan Dowling

Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong
Entrepreneurship

Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong

Success isn't about how you start...it's about how you finish.
6 min read
Solving My Dumbest Life Problems Was the Key to Figuring Out My Biggest Business Issues
Project Grow

Solving My Dumbest Life Problems Was the Key to Figuring Out My Biggest Business Issues

Solving the stupid little problems is enough of a mental reset that your biggest issues in life start handling themselves.
6 min read
Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business
Continuous Learning

Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business

Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
5 min read
These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Life Lessons

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life

Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
7 min read
The Almost Unbelievable Power of Your Belief Systems
Visualization

The Almost Unbelievable Power of Your Belief Systems

Follow this visualization guide to achieve absolute clarity in your goals.
6 min read
You've Got the Dreams but are You Doing the Work?
Goal Setting

You've Got the Dreams but are You Doing the Work?

Planning out just one goal each day makes all the difference.
7 min read
I Found Success by Embracing My Greatest Flaw
Personal Development

I Found Success by Embracing My Greatest Flaw

There's a positive and negative to every so-called "flaw." Are you ready to find your silver lining?
5 min read
Increasing Employee Engagement Is About Un-Disengaging Your Workforce
Employee Engagement

Increasing Employee Engagement Is About Un-Disengaging Your Workforce

Limiting emails and phone usage might be the smartest thing you ever do for your company.
7 min read
How to Finally Get Over Your BS Excuses and Always Give Your Best Effort
Productivity

How to Finally Get Over Your BS Excuses and Always Give Your Best Effort

It all comes down to one routine.
7 min read
How to Live With Purpose and Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals
Planning

How to Live With Purpose and Stay Focused on Long-Term Goals

You'll be needing a plan...and we've got one for you.
7 min read
How to Choose the Wrong Business Partner -- Just the Way I Did
Partnerships

How to Choose the Wrong Business Partner -- Just the Way I Did

Partnerships are like marriages: Get to know the person first. Or you may pay later.
7 min read
3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine
Self Improvement

3 Steps to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Self-Improvement Engine

Science shows that your IQ is lower when your smartphone is near, but not when you use these three steps.
5 min read
Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success
Entrepreneurship

Why Tenacity Is More Important Than Brilliance for Entrepreneurial Success

Lots of people are smart enough to succeed as entrepreneurs, but few have the tenacity to work through the inevitable failures.
5 min read
If Your Path to Success Has You Borderline Insane, You're On the Right Path.
Entrepreneurial Journey

If Your Path to Success Has You Borderline Insane, You're On the Right Path.

Progress is imperfect by nature. Here are three strategies to cope with it and keep moving forward.
7 min read
The Secret to Becoming a Peak Performance Leader
High Performance

The Secret to Becoming a Peak Performance Leader

The biggest difference between you and elite entrepreneurs is they plan better.
7 min read
