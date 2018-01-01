Daniel Marlin

Daniel Marlin is a business and digital marketing consultant. His insights have been mentioned on Forbes, Mashable, Entrepreneur and other large publications. Follow him on Twitter to get all his latest writing.

6 Things Successful TEDx Speakers Do to Crush Any Speaking Gig
Public Speaking

Public speaking takes more effort than most people are willing to put out..
8 min read
Automate These 4 Business Tasks Before Going On Vacation
Automation

Take a truly paid vacation: Prepare now so you can relax later, knowing your company is making money while you're gone.
6 min read
4 Mistakes Determined Entrepreneurs Never Make Twice
Business Mistakes

Learn your lesson the first time.
5 min read
4 Ways for Entrepreneurs Who Love Sleeping to Become Morning People
Sleep Habits

You aren't weak willed and lazy, but you probably are going to bed too late.
6 min read
How Billion-Dollar Companies Think Differently About Customer Relationships
Ready for Anything

Every business needs repeat buyers. Look for patterns to help you increase the lifetime value of each customer.
8 min read
How to Find Consultants Who Actually Solve Your Business Problems
Ready for Anything

Pep talks are for sissies. Find someone who understands your issues and can enact real change.
6 min read
4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Creativity

Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
5 min read
5 Ways Your Goal-Setting Is Holding You Back
Goal Setting

Too many goals is the same as none. Focusing on goals that take you nowhere is just another way of procrastinating.
5 min read
27 Quotes to Change How You Think About Problems
Ready for Anything

Great minds give you the benefit of their experience.
4 min read
How the World's Smartest People Learn Things Faster
Learning

The surest sign of a genuine mastery of a topic is the ability to explain it simply to someone who knows nothing about it.
4 min read
7 Things You Must Do to Grow a Fanatical Following Online
Online Marketing

Even with technology at their fingertips, your audience members want to hear real stories and connect in meaningful ways. Give them that, and they'll become loyal followers.
7 min read
4 Bad Habits Blocking Your Great Idea From Becoming a Successful Business
Habits

That wonderful thrill you experience when you explain your brilliant idea to everybody you know is a weak substitute for accomplishing something.
5 min read
The Megyn Kelly Guide to Making Tough Decisions
Decision Making

Avoiding temptation, embracing negative reactions, practicing decisiveness and acknowledging her mistakes are just a few of the lessons this veteran newsreader has learned.
4 min read
How That Procrastination Habit You Developed In College Is Killing Your Success Now
Procrastination

Diligence, self-motivation, momentum and critical reflection are vital skills for every entrepreneur but are treated as optional in the classroom.
6 min read
How This Ex-Con Started From Nothing to Build a 7-Figure Business
entrepreneur stories

Ten years behind bars was an odyssey of dedication and perseverance, study and faith. Life afterward was just as challenging.
12 min read
