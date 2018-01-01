Daniel O'Neil

Daniel O'Neil

Daniel O’Neil is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a former sports broadcaster and current insurance consultant. His personal collection of fiction is extensive and serves as his inspiration to introduce readers to Bodies on the Potomac, his debut novel.

More From Daniel O'Neil

The Wisdom of Recognizing When to Heed Good Advice
The Wisdom of Recognizing When to Heed Good Advice

Friends often can see what's in front of us that we're overlooking.
Embrace Your Ideas, Even If They May Sound Ridiculous
Embrace Your Ideas, Even If They May Sound Ridiculous

A fiction writer who regrets not pursuing a now billion-dollar idea shares four reasons to push your thoughts closer to reality.
