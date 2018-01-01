Daniel Riedel is the CEO of New Context, a San Francisco-based systems architecture firm founded to optimize, secure, and scale enterprises. New Context provides systems automation, cloud orchestration, and data assurance through software solutions and consulting. Previously, Daniel founded a variety of ventures that worked with companies such as Disney, AT&T, and the National Science Foundation.
Phishing
Secure Your Startup Against Phishers With These 3 Tips
You didn't take candy from strangers when you were a kid; don't take the bait as an adult.
Cyber Attacks
7 Ways to Stay Ahead of Hackers and Keep Your Company's Data Safe
Every company needs to invest in cybersecurity but your first line of defense is being aware.