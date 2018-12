Guest Writer

Founder & CEO, Squadhelp.com

Darpan Munjal is CEO and founder of Squadhelp, a naming platform for businesses that has assisted more than 17,000 customers across the globe and created over six million names. Munjal has 22 years of experience working at disruptive and internet focused businesses. As a Divisional vice president (ecommerce) at Sears Holdings, Munjal led the initial launch of Sears.com and led the technology and product teams for both Sears.com and Kmart.com.