Dave Hochman, a frequent contributor to several publications, is the founder of DJH Marketing Communications, Inc., a PR, content and social media agency serving technology innovators in the mobile ecosystem, with a focus on those who are disrupting and driving the retail economy.
factory tour
9 Factory Tours That Are Better Than Amusement Parks
For entrepreneurs, taking a tour of America's backbone industries can be interesting and inspiring.
Startups
The Great Midwestern Tech Startup Surge
Columbus, Ohio, is the fastest-growing city in the country for startup activity.
Business Intelligence
The Democratization of Business Intelligence
Business intelligence technology puts small companies on an even playing field with larger ones when it comes to data.
Venture Capital
4 Factors VCs Consider When Deciding to Invest In a Founder
When venture capitalists assess early-stage opportunities they are as focused on leadership merit as the merits of the business idea.
PR businesses
PR for Tech Startups: the Who, When, Why, How and How Much
How to pick the right PR person, firm or agency.
Pitching Investors
The Top 4 Traits VCs Look for in Tech Entrepreneurs
Want to earn investors' respect? Here's what will impress.