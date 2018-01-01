Dave Hochman

Dave Hochman, a frequent contributor to several publications, is the founder of DJH Marketing Communications, Inc., a PR, content and social media agency serving technology innovators in the mobile ecosystem, with a focus on those who are disrupting and driving the retail economy.

9 Factory Tours That Are Better Than Amusement Parks
For entrepreneurs, taking a tour of America's backbone industries can be interesting and inspiring.
7 min read
The Great Midwestern Tech Startup Surge
Columbus, Ohio, is the fastest-growing city in the country for startup activity.
7 min read
The Democratization of Business Intelligence
Business intelligence technology puts small companies on an even playing field with larger ones when it comes to data.
8 min read
4 Factors VCs Consider When Deciding to Invest In a Founder
When venture capitalists assess early-stage opportunities they are as focused on leadership merit as the merits of the business idea.
6 min read
PR for Tech Startups: the Who, When, Why, How and How Much
How to pick the right PR person, firm or agency.
7 min read
The Top 4 Traits VCs Look for in Tech Entrepreneurs
Want to earn investors' respect? Here's what will impress.
5 min read
