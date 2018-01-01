Dave Kerpen

Dave Kerpen is the co-founder and CEO of Likeable, a New York City-based social media and word-of-mouth marketing firm. Kerpen is also the author of Likeable Business: Why Today's Consumers Demand More and How Leaders Can Deliver (McGraw-Hill, 2013).

More From Dave Kerpen

9 Moments the Happiest People Have Every Day

You've got to take advantage of moments, those brief periods of time when all can be right in your world.
5 Google Results That Can Destroy Your Career

What people find when they Google your name can quickly derail your professional efforts.
9 of the Scariest Business Stories You'll Ever Hear

The wind is howling, it's getting darker earlier, and homes are decorated with scary looking creatures. And, you know, being an entrepreneur can be kinda scary.
