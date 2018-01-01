Dave Mendonca

Dave Mendonca is the founder of the guest booking agency Podcast Interview Experts, which is based north of Toronto, Canada. During his podcast career, he's booked many influencers including Seth Godin, Barbara Corcoran and Tony Hawk onto The Business of Thought Leadership Podcast with Michael Palmer & Nicky Billou. Dave is also a former basketball podcast co-host who wrote the book 100 Things Raptors Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die, and his work has been featured on ESPN.com, The Dallas Morning News and Star Wars Insider magazine.

Podcasting Success Tips From 3 Top Female Entrepreneur Hosts
Learn how to develop, market and monetize your show.
4 Podcasts That Offer Great Advertising ROI for Entrepreneurs
Make a splash by promoting to massive podcast audiences.
5 Steps to Successfully Book and Network With High-Profile Influencers on Your Podcast
Tips to form great connections with business leaders and celebrities.
How to Attract Sales Leads through Your Podcast Guest Appearance
Ditch your self-promotion mindset to give podcast audiences what they need then the rewards will come.
