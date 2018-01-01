Guest Writer

PayPal’s Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing

Dave Peck was an early champion of influencer and social media marketing who has been active in online communities for more than a decade. He is the author Think Before You Engage: 100 Questions to Ask Before Starting a Social Media Marketing Campaign. Peck has helped build online communities and develop social media strategies for Coca Cola, Wells Fargo, The Grammys and many others. As PayPal’s Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, he is focused on defining the company’s voice and creating stronger connections to customers through online communities.