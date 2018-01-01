Dave Pottruck

Dave Pottruck is the chairman of HighTower Advisors and of CorpU.  The former CEO of Schwab, he is now on the Board of Intel Corporation.  An award-winning faculty member at Wharton, he is the author of Stacking the Deck: How to Lead Breakthrough Change Against Any Odds.

7 Tips to Get Your Team to Actually Listen to You

Whether you are giving a speech, a presentation, or simply running your business, there is no replacement for delivering your message in person and speaking from the heart.
