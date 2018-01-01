David Brown

Investing
Want to Invest in a Startup? Here's What You Need to Know.
Invest in founders first, and ideas second.
Networking
What Business Leaders Can Learn From Gamers About Networking
Build redundancy in your business network.
Leadership
Why Co-CEOs Are a Bad Idea for Early-Stage Startups, Almost Always
When building your organization from the ground up, it's best to assign employees (and co-founders) to specific roles to ensure smooth operations.
Accelerators
Learn How to Truly Leverage an Accelerator's Network
Desire access to C-level players at a Fortune 100 company? New entrepreneurs can gain access to partners, customers, employees and other players to help them build their business well beyond demo day.
Acquisitions
Your Company Got Acquired. Now What?
A ton of integration issues are at stake, including your potential role at the new company. Here's how to proceed.
Pitching Investors
A 14-Step Guide to Being Consistently Pitch Perfect
Your pitch is not just what you tell investors. It's your message to everyone interested enough in your company to ask you about it.