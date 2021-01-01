David Cannington

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Nuheaera

David Cannington is an international marketing executive with experience in consumer and technology sectors. He was the CMO for Sensear, a leading audio technology brand. He's advised many startups on growth strategies and was the founding CEO of ANZA Technology Network, a cross-pacific network.

http://www.nuheara.com

Are You Really Listening to Your Customers? Probably Not, But You Should.

Customers will tell you what they want. You need to be willing to hear it.

