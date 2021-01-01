Signing out of account, Standby...
David Cannington
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Nuheaera
David Cannington is an international marketing executive with experience in consumer and technology sectors. He was the CMO for Sensear, a leading audio technology brand. He's advised many startups on growth strategies and was the founding CEO of ANZA Technology Network, a cross-pacific network.
Follow David Cannington on Social
Latest
Are You Really Listening to Your Customers? Probably Not, But You Should.
Customers will tell you what they want. You need to be willing to hear it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME
-
Sharon Bolt
Founder of Get Free Publicity Today
-
Fady "Fred" Helou
Founder and CEO of Vagaro
-
Liana Zavo
CEO & Founder of ZavoMedia Group: PR Expert & Keynote Speaker
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group