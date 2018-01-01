David Greenberg

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Updater
David Greenberg is the founder and CEO of Updater, a relocation technology company that simplifies the way Americans move. Greenberg launched Updater out of his own frustrations with moving, recognizing that there had to be a better way to organize and complete all moving-related tasks. Prior to founding the startup, he practiced corporate law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO
Why we made the strategic decision to pursue an IPO as a fundraising strategy.
10 min read
The 2 Ways Technology Will Revolutionize Offline Industries
Tech companies need to focus on promoting long overdue personalization and increased symmetry for customers.
6 min read
Avoid These 3 Big Mistakes I Made as a First-Time Entrepreneur
A lawyer turned technology startup founder found out about these lessons the hard way.
4 min read
