David L. Brown has been working with small businesses to develop strong online-marketing presences since 1999. As chairman, CEO and president of Web.com, a small business online marketing solutions, Brown oversees the online presence of more than three million customers and is an advocate for small-business owners’ importance to the US economy. ”
Cybercrime
Hijacked! How to Stop Cybercriminals From Stealing Your Domain
With Twitter, Google and other big-name companies under attack, no one is safe. Here is how to prevent your domain (and website) from getting hijacked.