David Loftus

Guest Writer
Business Editor, Book Author.

David Loftus has edited articles and web pages for clients of AudienceBloom.com and Sesame Communications for the past six years. Before that, he composed content for Reputation.com. He has been a full-time daily newspaper reporter and has published free-n the Portland Oregonian, the Boston Herald and web 'zines such as the California Literary Review and DocumentaryFilms.net. He is the author of three books.

More From David Loftus

2 Very Visible Mistakes That Make Your Web Copy Look Unprofessional
punctuation

2 Very Visible Mistakes That Make Your Web Copy Look Unprofessional

Make sure to correct these errors in your blogs and product websites.
6 min read
Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!
Writing

Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!

Your guiding principle should be to not write the way you -- or any of us -- talk.
5 min read
Want to Publish a More Gripping Blog? Try These 3 Power-Writing Tips.
Writing

Want to Publish a More Gripping Blog? Try These 3 Power-Writing Tips.

For starters, drop the use of the word 'there' at the beginning of a sentence. Ditto for 'while.'
7 min read
3 All-Too-Familiar Writing Patterns You Need to Eliminate From Your Marketing Copy Today
Content Marketing

3 All-Too-Familiar Writing Patterns You Need to Eliminate From Your Marketing Copy Today

Do you know the most overused word on the internet -- the one you should absolutely stop using?
8 min read
