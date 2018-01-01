Guest Writer

Associate Professor of Economics, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

David M. Smith is a labor economist and associate professor of economics at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. He has taught at the graduate and undergraduate levels for more than 20 years and served as department chair, senior associate dean and, most recently, dean of the Graziadio School. Smith previously worked as a manager in the insurance industry and has expertise in compensation analysis, data loss and analysis of specific labor markets. He is active with the AACSB, the international accrediting body for business schools, and has been a commentator for media, including CNN, the London Times, Los Angeles Times, and New York Times.