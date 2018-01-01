David M. Smith is a labor economist and associate professor of economics at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. He has taught at the graduate and undergraduate levels for more than 20 years and served as department chair, senior associate dean and, most recently, dean of the Graziadio School. Smith previously worked as a manager in the insurance industry and has expertise in compensation analysis, data loss and analysis of specific labor markets. He is active with the AACSB, the international accrediting body for business schools, and has been a commentator for media, including CNN, the London Times, Los Angeles Times, and New York Times.
Automation
Dear Young, Future Entrepreneurs: Here's Why You Shouldn't Fear Automation
In a recent study, more than one-third of employed millennials surveyed said they believed that within 20 years, machines would be able to do the job they -- the humans -- do today. Only one in 10 feared that future.