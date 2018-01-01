David Mercer

Side Hustle
3 Great Ways to Make Money on the Side
Side hustle opportunities are all around you, and the only thing required is a bit of creativity, enthusiasm and the willingness to try.
Ecommerce
4 Ways to Sell (a Lot) More on Amazon
Here's how to stock better selling products, learn what marketing and promotions are driving sales, and understand pricing behavior within your niche.
SEO Tips
Ditch the Spam: Creating an 'Ethical' SEO Strategy
While many entrepreneurs may look for shady tactics to increase traffic in the short term, it isn't a viable long-term solution. Here is how to remain ethical and stay in the game.
Marketing
In the Social Age, Don't Advertise, Engage
Advertising is a one-way street with significant drawbacks. It may take more effort, but engagement will build a deep connection to customers.