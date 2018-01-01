David Mercer

David Mercer

Guest Writer
David Mercer is a best-selling author of programming, Web and business books, which have been translated into over 13 languages worldwide.. He is a tech entrepreneur and he contributes to SME Pals, a blog dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners thrive online by turning creative business ideas into profitable startups. 

More From David Mercer

3 Great Ways to Make Money on the Side
Side Hustle

3 Great Ways to Make Money on the Side

Side hustle opportunities are all around you, and the only thing required is a bit of creativity, enthusiasm and the willingness to try.
8 min read
4 Ways to Sell (a Lot) More on Amazon
Ecommerce

4 Ways to Sell (a Lot) More on Amazon

Here's how to stock better selling products, learn what marketing and promotions are driving sales, and understand pricing behavior within your niche.
8 min read
Ditch the Spam: Creating an 'Ethical' SEO Strategy
SEO Tips

Ditch the Spam: Creating an 'Ethical' SEO Strategy

While many entrepreneurs may look for shady tactics to increase traffic in the short term, it isn't a viable long-term solution. Here is how to remain ethical and stay in the game.
5 min read
In the Social Age, Don't Advertise, Engage
Marketing

In the Social Age, Don't Advertise, Engage

Advertising is a one-way street with significant drawbacks. It may take more effort, but engagement will build a deep connection to customers.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.