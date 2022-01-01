Signing out of account, Standby...
David Nelsen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of Bumped
David Nelsen founded Bumped on the belief that everyone deserves to be an owner. Bumped powers brands and banks to reward customers in fractional shares of stock. He has deep roots in the fintech space, as prior to Bumped he was CEO and co-founder of Giftango, a digital-payments company.
Get Your Piece of the Ownership-Economy Pie
This year, consumers will have a chance to take control of their financial futures regardless of disposable income or background.
