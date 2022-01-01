David Nelsen

David Nelsen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of Bumped

David Nelsen founded Bumped on the belief that everyone deserves to be an owner. Bumped powers brands and banks to reward customers in fractional shares of stock. He has deep roots in the fintech space, as prior to Bumped he was CEO and co-founder of Giftango, a digital-payments company.

https://bumped.com/

Follow David Nelsen on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

Get Your Piece of the Ownership-Economy Pie

This year, consumers will have a chance to take control of their financial futures regardless of disposable income or background.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like