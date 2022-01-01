Signing out of account, Standby...
David Newns
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur and investor
David Newns is a serial entrepreneur and investor. Newns is the founder of investment platform Fearless Adventures and co-founder and chairperson of smart-clothing startup Prevayl. Newns is passionate about disrupting industries and supporting entrepreneurs.
Follow David Newns on Social
Latest
3 Secret Growth Metrics That Matter Most To Investors
Don't misjudge what they're looking for -- it could mean missing out on a potential match.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Andrew Ryder
Entrepreneur, author, engineer, drummer
-
Kira Graves
Founder & CEO of Kira Graves Consulting
-
Melissa Houston
Fractional CFO
-
Janine Yancey
CEO & Founder of Emtrain
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital