David Roberts
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Verra Mobility
David Roberts has served as Verra Mobility’s President and Chief Executive Officer since May 2018. He came to Verra Mobility in August 2014 as Chief Operating Officer bringing extensive management experience to the company.
Why Leading with an Others First Mentality is the Path to Effective Leadership
Selfless leaders are rare, and committing to this approach isn't easy. But this is one area of leadership that will improve your leadership skills.