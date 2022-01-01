Signing out of account, Standby...
David Winkler
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Vice President at Docufree
A digital-transformation ambassador, David Winkler serves as executive vice president at Docufree. He is responsible for directing Docufree’s product and platform roadmap. His passion is ensuring solutions are solving real-world challenges that businesses experience in the marketplace.
Boost Your Mailroom's Efficiency With This Innovative Solution
On-premise mailrooms are slow, error prone and require too much labor and valuable real estate - not to mention they simply cannot support today's 'new world of work.'
