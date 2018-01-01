David Z. Morris

David Z. Morris

David Z. Morris is a contributor for Fortune, writing frequently about technology.

50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones
Smartphones

50 Percent of Teens Say They're 'Addicted' to Their Phones

New poll confirms what many of us have seen firsthand.
2 min read
PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects
PayPal

PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects

Believe it or not, that's a good thing for crowdfunding.
2 min read
Study Says Jet-Drying Technology Spreads Infectious Agents Further Than Paper Towels
Sanitiation Technology

Study Says Jet-Drying Technology Spreads Infectious Agents Further Than Paper Towels

Those air dryers aren't as sanitary as you think.
2 min read
You May Have to Pay More for Ecommerce Orders Because of Minimum Wage Hikes
Ecommerce

You May Have to Pay More for Ecommerce Orders Because of Minimum Wage Hikes

New report says each $1 increase in average hourly wages would add $1 million in costs to a warehouse with a staff of at least 500.
2 min read
What Does Twitter's Algorithmic Feed Mean for Social Marketing?
Twitter

What Does Twitter's Algorithmic Feed Mean for Social Marketing?

It's potentially disruptive for the many businesses who use Twitter and Instagram to try and reach customers.
2 min read
MIT Students Win Hyperloop Competition, Where Musk Makes Surprise Appearance
Hyperloop

MIT Students Win Hyperloop Competition, Where Musk Makes Surprise Appearance

SpaceX organized the Hyperloop Pod Competition Design Weekend at Texas A&M in College Station to help accelerate development of a functional Hyperloop.
4 min read
Why Tesla's Gigafactory Could Be Obsolete Before It Even Opens
Tesla

Why Tesla's Gigafactory Could Be Obsolete Before It Even Opens

A disruptive shadow looms over Tesla Motors' giant Nevada-based battery facility.
5 min read
Are Trains and Self-Driving Cars Headed for a (Political) Collision?
Innovation

Are Trains and Self-Driving Cars Headed for a (Political) Collision?

The promise of autonomous vehicles is becoming a talking point for opponents of mass transit systems.
6 min read
