Davide Proserpio is an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Southern California. He is interested in the impact of digital platforms on industries and markets, and most of his work focuses on the empirical analysis of a variety of companies including Airbnb, TripAdvisor and Expedia
Crisis Management
What Does the Crisis Mean for the Sharing Economy?
If the sharing economy cannot deal with its fundamental vulnerabilities in a moment of crisis, it could spell the end of its meteoric rise as a business model.