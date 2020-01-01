Davide Proserpio

Davide Proserpio

Guest Writer
Assistant Professor at the USC Marshall School of Business

About Davide Proserpio

Davide Proserpio is an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Southern California. He is interested in the impact of digital platforms on industries and markets, and most of his work focuses on the empirical analysis of a variety of companies including Airbnb, TripAdvisor and Expedia

More From Davide Proserpio

What Does the Crisis Mean for the Sharing Economy?
Crisis Management

What Does the Crisis Mean for the Sharing Economy?

If the sharing economy cannot deal with its fundamental vulnerabilities in a moment of crisis, it could spell the end of its meteoric rise as a business model.
7 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.