Dawa Tarchin Phillips is a #1 bestselling author, Nautilus Book Award Gold Recipient and the Founder of Empowerment Holdings and TAIWA. He completed two three-year meditation retreats and is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council and the Association of Transformational Leaders.

Can't Turn off your Mind? AI Can Be an After-hours Professional Coach

As people grow up with this technology it will likely become an everyday, normal and functional daily part. It may take some time to get comfortable with it in your life. After all, AI may not be as robotic as you think

