You've had a rough day, and all you are looking forward to is going to sleep at night. But then the nightmare happens, you just can't stop your thoughts from racing through your mind.

This could be related to anything. It could involve your ever-growing to-do list, or figuring out how to deal with other personalities at work. When it's late, and everything seems to be going wrong, AI is now the tool that's there for you no matter what, and no matter when and where. It doesn't judge you, it has no challenge staying awake, and it has answers you may never have considered on your way to be the best version of yourself.

AI is now a coach that can help you personally and professionally, inside and outside workplace.

ANSWERS ARE JUST A TAP AWAY

When your mind is racing 100 miles a minute, a mindful thought partner, a good listener or an immediate solution is what you crave. Past year, nearly 75 per cent of people say they have felt the effects of stress weigh them down, without access to healthy ways to cope. When things start to get overwhelming, finding an immediate solution is urgent and necessary. That's where AI coaching comes into play.

There is no more need for setting appointments, aligning calendars, awkwardness in breaking the ice, or waiting for answers to your questions. We live in a digital age where phones are always by our side, and AI is now tagging along for the ride. Are you worried about how you can be the best team player at work right now? That answer is just a tap away with AI enabled platforms. While they come in many forms, some come as professional AI coaches to help guide you in life and in the workplace. AI has adapted to almost think and respond as a human, making it an additional resource to bounce things off with.

CONNECTING THE DOTS

Have you ever wanted to try something new, but were not sure where to start? AI is now the goto- tool that helps you connect the dots in life. From learning a new language, to expanding on your professional development skills, AI can help support you with almost whatever you need.

One of the common misconceptions about AI is that it is mainly replacing humans. As people in the industry we believe it is working alongside you to improve your human experience and personal and professional development. When it comes to learning something new, AI can also use your past data and online interactions to help generate insights that best fit your needs. This makes learning new skills much simpler if you can personalize the technology specifically to you. AI can be your personal tutor and coach bridging gaps in your life, education and career to support you in reaching your goals.

NEW CHAPTERS UNFOLDING

The tech industry is working to make AI as human as possible. One of the goals is to get the technology to think and reason like humans. AI is diversifying into multiple industries including healthcare, finance and education. As people grow up with this technology it will likely become an everyday, normal and functional daily part. It may take some time to get comfortable with it in your life. After all, AI may not be as robotic as you think.