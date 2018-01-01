Debbie Wilkerson

Guest Writer
CEO, Greater Horizons

Debbie Wilkerson is CEO of Greater Horizons. She oversees a team that is passionate about helping donors
create their charitable legacies. With an asset base of more than $3 billion, Greater Horizons houses more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and businesses. Wilkerson earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kansas and started her career as an attorney with the law firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon, where she focused on tax and estate planning.
 

More From Debbie Wilkerson

To Fill Your Company's Empty Positions, Invest in Your Employees' Charitable Passions
Philanthropy

To Fill Your Company's Empty Positions, Invest in Your Employees' Charitable Passions

Telling your employees you'll match their donation to their favorite charity has a powerful psychological effect.
5 min read
