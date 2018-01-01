Debra Neiman, CFP, is principal of Neiman & Associates Financial Services, a financial planning firm and registered investment advisor in Watertown, Massachusetts. She's also the co-author of the recently released book, Money Without Matrimony: The Unmarried Couple's Guide to Financial Security.
Investment Strategies for the New Year
Even if you aren't among those who normally make New Year's resolutions--and keep them--2006 may the year you'll want to start.
The Tax Benefits of Family Employees
Our expert explains the tax laws that'll save you money by employing members of your family.
Protect Your Personal Information in a Disaster
Your home and its belongings aren't the only possessions you need to consider in disaster planning. Here's how to keep your financial and personal records safe as well.
Divorce-Proof Your Business
Getting hitched? Before I do's turn to I don'ts, make sure your biz is protected. Six things to consider for your prenup.
Protect Your Business in a Divorce
Own a business and plan to get married soon? Consider adding a prenuptial agreement to your wedding plans.
How the New Bankruptcy Law Affects Your IRA
Our personal finance expert explains how the new law increases your IRA's protection from the IRS.