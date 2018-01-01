Deep Malhotra is the Co-Founder of BECK Technology Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and Gemini Group. Deep has over 13 years of entrepreneurial and startup experience in working & building companies like Google, MySpace.com & rediff.com.
Entrepreneurs
Being An Entrepreneur Is Easy, Being Entrepreneurial...Isn't!
It definitely gives a high to see CEO below your name on the visiting card and there some upbeat things that go with the tag of being an entrepreneur
Sales
What Does it Take to Become a Champion Salesman?
Be humble if you have an upper hand in the negotiation, the other side will give in easier
Entrepreneurship
Running A Startup Is Like Being In A Twisted Martin Scorsese Thriller
Your transformation from a corporate employee to an entrepreneur hasn't been easy, it has made you learn & unlearn lot of things.