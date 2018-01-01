Deep Malhotra

Deep Malhotra

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, BECK Friends.com

Deep Malhotra is the Co-Founder of BECK Technology Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and Gemini Group. Deep has over 13 years of entrepreneurial and startup experience in working & building companies like Google, MySpace.com & rediff.com.

More From Deep Malhotra

Being An Entrepreneur Is Easy, Being Entrepreneurial...Isn't!
Entrepreneurs

Being An Entrepreneur Is Easy, Being Entrepreneurial...Isn't!

It definitely gives a high to see CEO below your name on the visiting card and there some upbeat things that go with the tag of being an entrepreneur
4 min read
What Does it Take to Become a Champion Salesman?
Sales

What Does it Take to Become a Champion Salesman?

Be humble if you have an upper hand in the negotiation, the other side will give in easier
5 min read
Running A Startup Is Like Being In A Twisted Martin Scorsese Thriller
Entrepreneurship

Running A Startup Is Like Being In A Twisted Martin Scorsese Thriller

Your transformation from a corporate employee to an entrepreneur hasn't been easy, it has made you learn & unlearn lot of things.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.