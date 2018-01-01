Deepak Kanakaraju

Deepak Kanakaraju

Guest Writer
Digital Marketeer

Deepak Kanakaraju is a digital marketing author, speaker, and consultant. He blogs about digital marketing at DigitalDeepak.com and heads digital marketing at Razorpay.com. He has previously worked in well-known B2B and B2C startups such as Exotel, Practo & Instamojo. 

More From Deepak Kanakaraju

How to Become a Digital Marketing Expert Through Blogging
Blogging

How to Become a Digital Marketing Expert Through Blogging

List building and blogging go hand-in-hand and any successful blogger will focus on it
9 min read
The Top 5 Ways to Build an Audience for Your Content Marketing Channel
Content Marketing

The Top 5 Ways to Build an Audience for Your Content Marketing Channel

Great content is mandatory, yes, but without marketing your content, you'll not be able to get an ROI on your content creation efforts.
9 min read
How Creating Buyer Personas will Double Your Marketing Results in 2017
Buyer Persona

How Creating Buyer Personas will Double Your Marketing Results in 2017

Marketing without buyer personas is like flying in the dark and shooting randomly.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.