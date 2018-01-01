Dena Patton

Dena Patton, The Boundaries Coach, is a life/business coach, speaker and CEO. She is writing two books: Powerfully Living, Gracefully Dying and Broken, Flawed & Fabulous: A Journey to Become a Well-Balanced Superwoman. She is CEO ofChat, Chew & Chocolate, an online/offline inspirational events and social club.

More From Dena Patton

Is Your Business Killing You?
Ready for Anything

Is Your Business Killing You?

Trying to be superhuman almost cost Dena Patton her company--and her life.
8 min read
Is Your Business Killing You?
Entrepreneurs

Is Your Business Killing You?

Trying to be Superwoman could cost you not just your business, but your life. Here's how to change.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.