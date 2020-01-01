About Dennis Geelen
Dennis Geelen is the Founder of Zero In (www.zero-in.ca) and a customer experience and innovation consultant. Geelen is also the author of the best selling book The Zero In Formula - The Definitive Guide to Building a Disruptive and Sustainable Business Through Customer-Centric Innovation.
More From Dennis Geelen
Could Your Company Be More Customer-Centric?
Providing great customer service isn't good enough anymore. Successful brands need to be fanatical about understanding their consumers and solving their trickiest problems.